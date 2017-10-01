Home | News | General | Security denies NASS leadership access into Aso Rock

—As Buhari apologises to Saraki, Dogara

ABUJA—PRINCIPAL officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly last night boycotted a dinner organised for them by the presidency at the New Banquet Hall, Aso Rock. President Buhari meets alongside Vice President Osinbajo with National Assembly leaders at the Presidential Villa. State House, Abuja. 26th October 2017.

But President Muhammadu Buhari has apologized to the leaderships of the National Assembly over the alleged ill treatment meted out to them by the security personnel at the pilot gate of the State House.

Both Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara along side other leaders of the National Assembly who were to have a dinner with the President about 8pm could not have access as the principal officers apart from the presiding officers did not have tags that could qualify them have access inside the State House.

Both leaders comprising those of the Senate and House of Representatives were led to the dinner by Saraki.

The lawmakers who all drove in a bus were compelled to pass through the rigor of security checks when they got to the main gate of the presidential villa.

Angered by the development, the lawmakers turned back in protest.

It was gathered that lawmakers here not happy over the manner they were accosted by the security personnel which they looked as an affront as they were told to come down.

While other principal officers left in annoyance, Saraki, Dogara alongside Kawu and Enang later met with the President who apologised to them over the embarrassment .

The dinner has been rescheduled for Tuesday evening.

Speaking at the meeting Saraki said we met to have dinner with the president and we had a fruitful discussion.

He said the issue that led to the embarrassment has been resolved and they were l back in the villa.

He said a bigger meeting with the entire leadership of the National Assembly will be held in the next few days.

