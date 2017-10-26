Home | News | General | North Korea to release South Korean fishing boat
Pyongyang is to release a South Korean fishing boat and its crew, which it captured almost a week ago when the vessel `illegally intruded’ into its waters, state-run news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

The 391Hungjin was seized on Saturday when it `deliberately’ sailed into North Korean waters in the “East Sea of Korea,” also known as the Sea of Japan, according to KCNA.

However, Pyongyang had decided to release the crew for humanitarian reasons after the crew “honestly admitted their offence, repeatedly apologising and asking for leniency.”

KCNA reported that the boat and its crew would be repatriated at the military boundary line of the East Sea at 6 p.m. (0930 GMT) on Friday.

NAN

