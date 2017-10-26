Home | News | General | Update: More trouble as alleged billionaire kidnapper Evans appears in court handcuffed, 3 accomplices moved to Kirikiri prisons
Update: More trouble as alleged billionaire kidnapper Evans appears in court handcuffed, 3 accomplices moved to Kirikiri prisons



Alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumene Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, has reportedly appeared in court in handcuffs.

The Punch reports that Evans arrived the Lagos state High Court in Igbosere, where he has two pending charges having to do with alleged murder and illegal possession of firearms.

The report said Evans was brought to the court by heavily-armed, combat-ready policemen.

The court presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo also ordered that Evans’ three alleged accomplices be moved to the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prisons, Ikoyi area of the state.

The Nation reports that the order was the result of an application that one of the suspects requires medical attention.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Evans recently frustrated the Lagos state government as the state arraigned him on fresh charges.

Evans challenged the competence of the charges.

Source: Naij.com

