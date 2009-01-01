Buhari Will complete his work by 2023 – Senate Leader

The Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians have a future beyond 2019.

He expressed the hope that the President would be able to complete the programmes his administration had initiated by 2023 when he would have served two terms of four years each in office.

Lawal said this in an interview with State House correspondents after joining members of the Buhari Support Group to meet with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said he and other members of the group across the country would continue to support the President and his administration.

He said, ” We will continue to identify with and support all the programmes that this administration has set forward.

” l believe that we have every justification to be happy because, the President campaigned on three major pillars of anti-corruption, fighting the insecurity across the country and revitalising the economy of Nigeria.

“It has been a very, very good journey so far and I also believe that Mr. President and Nigerians have a future beyond 2019.

“What he has started, by the grace of God, he should be able to complete, up to 2023.”