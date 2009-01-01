See Photos Of Man With Eye Cancer In Benue State (Viewers' Discretion Advised)
What started as a mere scratch on the eye now has deteriorated into ravaging of the face almost to the nose and to the ear on the left side of his face.
According to his wife, Mrs. Judith,the problem started in 2015 with constant scratching of the eye.They approached the General Hospital Gboko where the eye was medically scratched with high hopes that the condition was solved, only for it to return in a critical way that was speedy and ravaged her husband's face.
His is almost defaced and if emergency support doesn't show up, Mr. Aondofa Akure is gone.
