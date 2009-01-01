Home | News | General | Breaking: Tension as Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

Catalonia’s parliament has voted in favour of independence from Spain and proclaimed a republic.

The vote which was passed on Friday, October 27, comes amid plans by the Spanish government to impose direct rule on the region to stop it from seceding.

Seventy members of the Catalonia’s parliament voted in favour of the motion on independence, while 10 voted against. Two however abstained.

The members of the Catalan opposition protested against the vote by staging a walk-out of the 135-seat chamber before the vote was passed.

Daily Mail reported that the Spanish prime minister responded to the issue by asking all Spaniards to remain calm, he said the rule of law will restore legality in Catalonia, in a twitter message immediately after the vote.

However there are fears that the developments could lead to violence as Spain attempts to impose rule on the rebellious region.

Some pro-independence groups in Catalonia have vowed a campaign of civil disobedience to protect public buildings on the event of a crackdown by Madrid.

But former speaker of the Catalan parliament Joan Rigol i Roig, welcomed the independence vote, he however, told the Associated Press that the Spanish government would react by invoking Article 155 in a bid to halt the independence of the region.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Spanish government on Thursday, October 19, said it is seeking to revoke Catalonia's autonomy and take control of the region.

The announcement came after Catalonia leader, President Carles Puigdemont, refused to withdraw a bid to secede.

The Spanish government, according to a report by Daily Mail, gave Puigdemont until this morning October 18, to abandon his 'suspended' declaration of independence, but chose instead to threaten the government with a regional parliamentary vote on a formal declaration.

