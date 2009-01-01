Home | News | General | For forcing a black man into a coffin, court jails 2 South African farmers

- Two white South African farmers have been jailed for forcing a black man into a coffin in Pretoria

- Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen were charged for attempted murder, assault and kidnapping

- They were sentenced to 14 and 12 years imprisonment by the court

Two South African farmers have been jailed for forcing a black man into a coffin in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Guardian reports that the farmers, Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen, both white males, filmed themselves while pushing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin.

In a 20-second video which went viral last year, the duo seen pushing their victim into the coffin.

While closing the lid of the coffin, the farmers also threatened put petrol and a snake into the coffin.

Pleading not guilty to the attempted murder, assault and kidnapping charges against them, Jackson and Oosthuizen said, they only intended to scare Victor with their action.

They also alleged that the victim trespassed on their farm and stole copper cables.

However the court in its judgment while convicting the duo sentenced them to 14 and 12 years in prison on august 25.

The judge, Segopotje Mphahlele, while handing down the sentence said: "The conduct of the accused was most dehumanising and disgusting."

The judge also said the behaviour of Jackson and Oosthuizen has fuelled racial tension in the South Africa.

Meanwhile supporters of the ruling party in South Africa, the African National Congress party which supported Victor during the case, celebrated in the courtroom after the sentencing.

Also, the defence in its reaction has requested permission to appeal the court ruling.

It is however not clear whether the request will be granted to the defence.

