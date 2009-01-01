Home | News | General | Gowon reveals why Nigeria cannot be restructured

- Yakubu Gowon, the former military Head of State, has said Nigeria can not be currently restructured

- Gowon said it is sad that nationalities demand that the country must be restructured

- He, however, said many states will frown at the option of merging with other states

Yakubu Gowon, the former military Head of State, has asserted that the current composition of Nigeria makes it impossible for the country to be restructured.

Gowon said Nigeria is made up of over 500 ethnic groups and equal number of ideas about restructuring; therefore, instead of agitating for restructuring, the people must have faith in the indivisibility of the country .

Channels Television reports that Gowon further said most states will frown at the option of merging with other states for the proposed restructuring into regions to occur.

He said: “Nigeria is made up of over 500 ethnic groups, languages and dialects and so many various groups called nationalities and they want restructuring.

‘’This restructuring everybody is asking for, we will have about 500 different ideas of restructuring.

“There is call for restructuring to reduce the number of states to only a few either back to the old region or to the zones.

“Those are some of the ideas that I do not know whether it will be possible for any state today to wish to be merged with another state. Let us see whether our politicians will see guidelines to be able to achieve what they want.

“But I have my problem whether the states will be financially capable to they will be able to run there states properly.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Gowon revealed that the lies told by the late warlord, Odumegu Ojukwu after the Aburi accord led to Biafra civil war, between 1967 and 1970.

He said the federal government went to Aburi unprepared, following a disagreement which broke out between the Supreme Military Council and the eastern region, led by Ojukwu.

