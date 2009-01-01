Home | News | General | PDP members have hijacked Buhari administration - Customs boss Hammed Ali alleges

- Col Hameed Ali and other top government officials attend the opening of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) national headquarters in Abuja

- The national chairman of the state coordinators of the BSO, Alhaji Umar Shu’aibu, states that President Buhari needs a second term to consolidate on his achievements

The comptroller-general of the customs service, Hameed Ali, has alleged that the Buhari administration has been hijacked by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and elements that did not play any part in the emergence of the president in 2015.

READ ALSO: President Buhari to host National Assembly leaders to dinner on Tuesday, October 31

Ali made the allegation on Friday, October 27, when speaking at the launch of the official opening of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) national headquarters in Abuja, the Sun reports.

The occasion was attended by some politicians comprising state governors, cabinet ministers, National Assembly members and government appointees.

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, shared some photos of the event on her twitter handle.

In other news, the national chairman of the state coordinators of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Alhaji Umar Shu’aibu, has stated that President Buhari needs a second term to consolidate on his achievements.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Shu'aibu made the statement in an interview with Daily Trust published on Sunday, October 22.

According to him, Nigeria does not have anybody who is more tested and trusted than Buhari in politics.

Are Nigerians truly tired of President Buhari? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General