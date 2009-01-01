Home | News | General | PDP members have hijacked Buhari administration - Customs boss Hammed Ali alleges
Gowon reveals why Nigeria cannot be restructured
DPR Recruitment ☛ what are the requirements?

PDP members have hijacked Buhari administration - Customs boss Hammed Ali alleges



  • 2 hours 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Col Hameed Ali and other top government officials attend the opening of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) national headquarters in Abuja

- The national chairman of the state coordinators of the BSO, Alhaji Umar Shu’aibu, states that President Buhari needs a second term to consolidate on his achievements

The comptroller-general of the customs service, Hameed Ali, has alleged that the Buhari administration has been hijacked by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and elements that did not play any part in the emergence of the president in 2015.

READ ALSO: President Buhari to host National Assembly leaders to dinner on Tuesday, October 31

Ali made the allegation on Friday, October 27, when speaking at the launch of the official opening of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) national headquarters in Abuja, the Sun reports.

The occasion was attended by some politicians comprising state governors, cabinet ministers, National Assembly members and government appointees.

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, shared some photos of the event on her twitter handle.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 434