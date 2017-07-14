Home | News | General | DPR Recruitment ☛ what are the requirements?

On July 14, 2017, the Department of Petroleum Resources in Nigeria released a list of shortlisted candidates for its 2017 recruitment exercise. Have you checked to know if you made the list? Do you want to find out how to become a part of the petroleum industry in Nigeria and a prospective candidate for the DPR? Continue reading to find out all the answers you seek!

DPR Shortlisted Candidates

To see the list of shortlisted candidates for the DPR 2017 recruitment exercise, applicants have to visit their official website - recruitment.dpr.gov.ng. The shortlisted applicants were also notified via SMS text or email.

The DPR list of shortlisted candidates is available to all those people who sent in their applications during the recruitment exercise. The DPR recruitment process usually starts in October and ends in December; it is open to polytechnic and university graduates. The DPR shortlisted candidates 2017 applied for the following list of professions:

Accountant II;

Public Affairs Officer II;

Рharmacist II;

Petroleum Engineer;

Chemical Engineer;

Electrical Engineer;

Electronics Engineer;

Mechanical Engineer;

Civil Engineer;

Geologist;

Environmentalist;

Chemist;

System Analyst;

Physicist;

Geophysicist;

Statistician;

Higher Technical Officer;

Legal officer II;

Economist II;

Human Resources Officer.

The shortlisted candidates will likely become a part of DPR and apply their personal expert abilities in the oil and gas industry. It will is a perfect platform for individuals who want to build a career in the petroleum industry of Nigeria.

How to check DPR shortlisted candidates 2017?

All successful candidates for DPR 2017 can still check their names on the official website of the DPR by following these simple instructions:

Visit the recruitment portal (recruitment.dpr.gov.ng).

Login to the recruitment portal and check for your name on the list.

You will get a text message or email about your date of interview from the company.

You may need to check your email constantly if you do not want to miss any notifications from the organization.

Department of Petroleum Resources in Nigeria

The DPR is one of the departments of the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources. It has the responsibility to oversee the safety of the petroleum resources and products in Nigeria. The DPR is one of the best job options for graduates who wish to build a career in the petroleum industry. Therefore, if you want to work in this highly departments of Nigeria, you have to know some important facts about the DPR recruitment exercise.

DPR Recruitment

First of all, do not believe any scammer who requests for money from you to become a DPR trainee. The Department of Petroleum Resources does not employ any companies, agencies or consultants to provide intermediate services during their recruitment exercise; they also charge absolutely nothing for the process. This is why you should be very cautious of people who request for money from you for job placements or promotion in the DPR.

The Department, in line with its regulatory mandate, invites people to become a part of their team; all qualified polytechnic and university graduates who wish to build a career in the oil and gas industry are therefore eligible. The DPR offers two kinds of programmes:

Graduate Trainee Programme

All qualified graduates of any university and polytechnic can become a part of the DPR family. If you are interested in getting on board this programme, then you have to follow these requirements:

Possess at least a BA/B.Sc/HND in any relevant management/social/engineering course.

You have to graduate with an Upper Credit or Second Class Lower

You should have an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate

You have to be computer literate

You should not be more than 30 years old at the time of application

Experienced Hire Programme

This programme is for people who have already had some experience in the oil and gas industry of Nigeria and would like to become a part of the Department of Petroleum Resources. Applicants have to meet the following requirements:

Every candidate should possess at least five years of relevant experience in the oil and gas sector of Nigeria

All candidates should not be more than 40 years old

They must provide an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate;

They have to be computer literate.

How to apply for DPR Programmes?

If you want to apply for any DPR programmes, you need to register at the DPR recruitment portal. During the registration, you will be asked to provide the following list of documents online:

A passport photograph (scanned copy)

NYSC Exemption certificate/SSCE Certificate/Higher Institution Certificate (scanned copy)

Supporting Documents (scanned copy).

Do not forget that all candidates are expected to apply for only one position. People who try to send in multiple applications will be disqualified. When you submit your documents, you will have your application status confirmation and reference number sent to your email. Only successful candidates can expect to be invited for the Computer Based Test.

Now that you know all the necessary information about the DPR recruitment exercise, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and chase your career goals by visiting recruitment.dpr.gov.ng! Naij.com wishes you good luck with the application process!

