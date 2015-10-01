Home | News | General | Abia lawmaker petitions EFCC over failed road contract in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—FOLLOWING an alleged shoddy road rehabilitation work done on Garden Avenue, Aba, the member representing Aba North/Aba South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Ossy Prestige, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to get the contractor to return to site.

Vanguard gathered that the contract for the rehabilitation of two-kilometre Garden Avenue was awarded to Eme Technical Company Limited by the Federal Government through Anambra/Imo River Basin Development Authority.

Speaking during a visit to the area, the lawmaker said he had petitioned the EFCC to get the contractor to return to site and deliver the job according to specification, and lamented that the shoddy handling of the road had led to flooding of the area whenever it rains.

He stated that the company failed to extend the road to two-kilometre and build drainage channels as specified in the contract, stressing that residents had fled the area due to the heavy flooding, which had redirected rain water from Okigwe Road to Garden Avenue.

He said: “The contractor did a shoddy job, what they did is not acceptable. That is why I petitioned the EFCC to get them to return to site and do a quality work. The Chief Executive Officer of Anambra/Imo Basin Development Authority through who the contract was awarded came to inspect the road to see what can be done.”

Inspecting the road, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Anambra /Imo River Basin Development Authority, Rev. Ifeanyichukwu Nwabufo, said his agency had done a physical assessment of the road and would meet with the lawmaker to find a way to address the situation.

However, Managing Director of Eme Technical Company, Mr. Emmanuel Eme, rebuffed efforts to speak with journalists as he zoomed off in his car.

