My husband always stabs me with broken bottles, wife tells court

A housewife, Sadiat Abas, on Friday, told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi, Ibadan, that her husband Abiola Abas, always stabbed her with broken bottles, each time they quarreled.

Abiola had urged the court to dissolve his 22 year-old marriage to Sadiat, citing constant fighting and defiant attitude.

Sadiat, in her defence, said her husband never treated her as a loving wife but always broke bottles to stab her whenever they had a quarrel.

She further said that the petitioner had succeeded in turning their four children against her.

The respondent urged the court to uphold the request of her husband so that she could have peace of mind.

Earlier, the petitioner had told the court that the estranged wife was a trouble maker and never listened to instructions nor recognised him as the head of the family.

He said that his wife used to destroy his property such as car and house equipment whenever they had a misunderstanding.

He prayed the court to dissolve the marriage to avoid further trouble.

The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, dissolved the marriage and awarded custody of the first child to the petitioner.

Balogun directed that the remaining three children should be with Sadiat and ordered the petitioner to pay N9,000 monthly as feeding allowance for the children.

He warned both parties to stay away from each other and desist from fomenting trouble.

