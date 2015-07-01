Home | News | General | Feud between Akpabio, Emmanuel imaginary – PDP Elders

ABUJA – SOME Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State have said that the speculation that there was a quarrel between Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and his predecessor and Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godwill Akpabio was the work of mischief workers.

The PDP Chieftains also called on those they described as professional mudslingers, to stop spreading falsehood against the Governor.

The party elders under the umbrella of ‘Eket Senatorial PDP Leaders’ Forum’, said the mischief makers were envious of the relationship between Senator Akpabio and Governor Emmanuel.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum and former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Nduese Essien, the PDP stalwarts said that the Senate Minority Leader and the Governor enjoyed a cordial relationship unlike other states, where relationships between serving governors and their predecessors had gone sour.

Essien said the mischief makers had tried to distort facts, create dissension and confuse people of the state to believe that Governor Udom was not spending resources of the state judiciously.

He said, “Ordinarily, we would not have honoured the mischief makers with a response, but in the interest of the discerning, we need to state some facts and set the records straight.

“We have read series of paid advertorials, where professional mudslingers, at the urging of their sponsors, took shot at Governor Emmanuel Udom. We wish to tell those sponsoring these hate-filled and lies-laden advertorials that Udom has not disappointed his people.

“We recognize and have easily detected the motive for these insidious paid advertorials. The bond of friendship that has continued to exist between Udom and Akpabio, has attracted the envy of political elements on the other side of the divide.

“Their prayer is to openly see these two political leaders engage in an open fight. It will not happen

