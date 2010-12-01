Home | News | General | Enugu State accuses LG workers of collecting salaries fraudulently

Chief Chijioke Edoga, the Enugu State Commissioner for Local Government Matters, has accused local government workers in the state of collecting salaries fraudulently.

He told Newsmen on Friday in Enugu that many of the workers would not go to work until it was time to collect salaries.

“They only come to collect their salary and after that they disappear,” he said.

He said that the state government had resolved to arrest the issue “as we are working towards computerising the salary system by biometrics methods.”

“Nobody pays you for doing nothing; if you fail to work you will not be paid.

“If we establish this biometrics system, it will also checkmate the padding of wages, absenteeism and other hidden frauds in the system.

“By it, we will know how many authentic staff we have in our local governments because this ghost workers syndrome is no joke.”

Edoga called on council chairmen to be in their local governments to be able to attend to the people they had come to serve.

