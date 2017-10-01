Olamide is not ready to accommodate any kind of joke/insult against his music career, the YBNL boss swiftly bounced on a fan who wished him demotion;

The fan tweeted;

Olamide will soon join ice prince to become an upcoming artiste

Olamide , classifying the tweet to his hatred deck swiftly clapped back at Iyke, saying;

YBNL boss, Olamide is not the average celebrity that let trolls go free when they come for them.

The "Wo" crooner just insulted the life of a troll who said he will soon become an upcoming artiste like Ice prince.

The drama all started when a Twitter user identified as Iyke, said;

Olamide will soon join ice prince to become an upcoming artiste

