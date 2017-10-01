- 3 hours 10 minutes ago
Olamide is not ready to accommodate any kind of joke/insult against his music career, the YBNL boss swiftly bounced on a fan who wished him demotion;
The fan tweeted;
Olamide will soon join ice prince to become an upcoming artiste
Olamide , classifying the tweet to his hatred deck swiftly clapped back at Iyke, saying;
