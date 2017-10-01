Home | News | General | Rumour Has It That Singer, Di’ja Is Pregnant With Her Second Child!
Rumour Has It That Singer, Di'ja Is Pregnant With Her Second Child!



Mavin Nigerian singer, Hadiza Blell better known as Di’ja is reported to be pregnant with her second child.

Di’ja who tied the knot in a secret ceremony can be seen in a cute shot with her dad to Rotimi in 2015 in Kaduna welcomed her first child in 2016.

She has however triggered rumours of another pregnancy after debuting a similar baby bump at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week.

