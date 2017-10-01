Home | News | General | Obasanjo Speaks on Effect of Robot Emergence on Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate

There are strong fears that development in robotics and artificial intelligence could further deepen the spate of unemployment in Nigeria.

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, allayed the fears of Nigeria unemployment status in the emergence of robotics in the country, assuring that the development would rather throw up more jobs.

Obasanjo who spoke at the RoboRAVENIGERIA 2017, where about 200 students drawn from across the country were trained on robotics use said, he was pleased with the target of the children and youth for the robotic revolution in the country.

The United States Consul General, Mr. F. John Bray commended the former President for his support for education in a Nigeria Science, Technology, engineering and mathematics education, remarking that such was admirable.

According to him, ” the nearly 200 students and their teachers are here to learn, innovate, think,and have fun. I can feel how excited you are to get back to your robots so I promise to not talk too long,” Bray said.

He assured that “through the RoboRAVE program, Nigerian children will be inspired to learn more about the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and mathematics) and importance of creation, innovation, and product development.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General