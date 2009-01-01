Home | News | General | Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states
Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states
President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon granted audience to the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kaduna state Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Bauchi, M.A Abubakar, Governor of Nasarawa Tanko Al-Makura, Governor of Kogi Yahaya Bello and the governor of Yobe, Ibrahim Geidam at the State House in Abuja today October 27th.
