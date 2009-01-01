Home | News | General | Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states
Second term: What President Buhari told his supporters ahead of 2019
Governor Bello mobilised thugs to attack me - Dino Melaye alleges

Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states
President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon granted audience to the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kaduna state Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Bauchi, M.A Abubakar, Governor of Nasarawa Tanko Al-Makura, Governor of Kogi Yahaya Bello and the governor of Yobe, Ibrahim Geidam at the State House in Abuja today October 27th.

Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states
Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states
Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states
Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Photos: President Buhari grants audience to governors from the Northern states
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 432