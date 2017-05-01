Home | News | General | Governor Bello mobilised thugs to attack me - Dino Melaye alleges

The Senator representing Kogi West district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has accused the state governor, Yahaya Bello, of mobilising thugs to stop him from sharing bags of rice and other relief materials donated to civil servants in the state by the Senate.

We had earlier reported that members of the upper legislative chamber donated 1260 bags of rice to ameliorate the sufferings of civil servants in the state, who were yet to be paid their salaries for 22 months.

Melaye said the allegation in a post shared on his Twitter account on Friday.

He tweeted: ”GYB has mobilized his thugs backed by his paid police men to barricade the entry to Lokoja from Abuja with the intention of attacking Sen Dino Melaye and the rice meant for the suffering kogi civil servants.

”Another 10million naira Kogi State money wasted by Yahaya Bello who was deceived to believe that the rice donated by the senate is on its way to lokoja this morning. 10 million was then released to thugs to stop the rice from coming into lokoja and to also disparage SDM.

”Hahahaha Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body. Olodo governor. ”

