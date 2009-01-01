Home | News | General | How the use of baking soda will make you look younger and prettier (photos)

- Many people try to take care of themselves and look like a million dollars

- But no matter how we pursue beauty, there are things that can not be avoided

- One of the most inexorable enemies of our beauty is age

Naturally, we can not turn back the clock, but in our power to maintain the skin in good condition and to prevent signs of aging.

There are many products for overcoming the signs of aging. The Internet offers hundreds of different ways to get rid of wrinkles. From miraculous creams made of seaweed to surgical operations.

Today I want to tell you about a simple home remedy that will help you look younger. If you do not want the surgeon's knife to touch your skin, our article is for you.

It has long been noted that baking soda can retain or restore beauty and tenderness to the skin layers for a long time.

This simple ingredient is used by doctors and cosmetologists to treat facial skin, restore hair, whiten teeth, strengthen the nails.

When it comes to skincare, soda is the first remedy that is worth trying. It is the active ingredient of many masks and scrubs. For a start, you can just wash your face with soda.

When using soda, there is sometimes a feeling of tingling on the face. Do not worry: soda penetrates into the inflamed or polluted pores, destroys the pathogenic bacteria and the products of their vital activity.

1. Fights acne

Soda has a powerful antiseptic effect, it perfectly copes with pimples, acne, allergic rash and even insect bites. Treatment of facial skin greatly facilitates the procedures with the use of baking soda.

2. Exfoliates the skin

In cosmetology, soda is used to care for any type of skin. It effectively fights inflammation, removes fatty deposits, deeply cleanses the pores.

3. Refreshes the skin

As part of moisturizing procedures, soda soothes irritated areas, destroys bacteria on the face, brightens pigmented spots. Baking soda effectively eliminates inflammation and quickly soothes irritated areas of the skin.

