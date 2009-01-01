Home | News | General | Buhari commends support groups’ sacrifices as Senate leader says president will end his work in 2023

- President Muhammadu Buhari has commended support groups for their sacrifices for national development

- He said that what the groups were doing was for the nation and not for me as an individual

- The group said they would continue to engage in the production of detailed sector-specific documentaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 27, commended various support groups working for the progress of his administration.

NAIJ.com gathered that Buhari said that posterity would reward their sacrifices for the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

He made the remark while receiving members of the National Committee of the Buhari Support Group (NCBSG) led by Senator Abu Ibrahim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari during the visit of support group to the Aso Villa. Photo credit: Facebook, Garba Shehu

READ ALSO: Melaye accuses Governor Bello of sponsoring thugs over rice

President Buhari, in a statement issued by the special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, also assured them of the judicious use of available national resources for the betterment of all Nigerians.

He said: “I am grateful for your sacrifices. Your work requires a lot of sacrifices both physical and material.

President Muhammadu Buhari during the visit of support group to the Aso Villa. Photo credit: Facebook, Garba Shehu

”I do not think anybody will join this organisation for material reasons. What you are doing is for the nation and not for me as an individual. Therefore, there is no way you can lose because what you are doing is for posterity,’’ he said.

Apprising the President of their activities, the group said they would continue to engage in the production of detailed sector-specific documentaries, programmes, policies and achievements of the administration.

In a PowerPoint presentation, the group told the President that they had a massive, diverse, grassroots base, which would strive to mobilise young Nigerians to become drivers of the change administration’s programmes and achievements.

Meanwhile, the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan said the group would continue to support the programme of the President.

President Muhammadu Buhari during the visit of support group to the Aso Villa. Photo credit: Facebook, Garba Shehu

Lawan said: “Well, you know it is not enough to help in elections like most of us did. It is important that we continue to support the President and his administration and as a group, across the nation, this is what we will continue to do.

“We will continue to identify with and support all the programs that this administration has set forward. And l believe that we have every justification to be happy because, the President campaigned on three major pillars of anti- corruption, fighting the insecurity across the country and revitalizing the economy of Nigeria.

“It has been a very good journey so far and also we believe that Mr. President and Nigerians have a future beyond 2019. What he has started, by the grace of God, he should be able to complete, up to 2023.”

On areas he would want the administration to improve on so that it will brighten the chances of the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2019; he said with the economic policy of the government, the future was bright for the country.

He said: “Well, we have issues we think that the administration will be dealing with very successfully, now that we have economic recovery and growth plans which encapsulates everything we need to move Nigeria forward.

"Now that Nigerians have continued to show love for Mr. President, l believe that we are going to achieve those things that we set for ourselves at the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

‘I also believe that the future is bright and by the grace of God, by 2019, we would have achieved so much in this administration and Mr. President will have no option but continue the good work he has started.”

President Muhammadu Buhari during the visit of support group to the Aso Villa. Photo credit: Facebook, Garba Shehu

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that special adviser to the President, media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Thursday, October 26, in Abuja commended Nigerians for the outpouring of prayers and show of goodwill to President Muhammadu Buhari since he returned to the country.

Buhari is the general overseer of corruption - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General