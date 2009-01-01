Home | News | General | Dino Melaye attacks Yahaya Bello, accuses governor of sponsoring thugs with N10m to discredit donated rice

Senator Dino Melaye has raised an alarm accusing the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, of sponsoring thugs to block the entrance of Lokoja from Abuja.

Melaye, who represents Kogi West district at the Senate, said the governor was doing this to discredit him and his colleagues who donated bags of rice to civil servants in the state following their inability to cater for their families.

Most of the civil servants are owed many months salary arrears leading Melaye to appeal to his colleagues to assist the state.

“GYB has mobilized his thugs backed by his paid police men to barricade the entry to Lokoja from Abuja with the intention of attacking SDM.

“Another 10 million naira Kogi state money wasted by Yahaya Bello who was deceived to believe that the rice donated by the Senate is on its way to lokoja this morning.

“N10 million was then released to thugs to stop the rice from coming into lokoja and to also disparage SDM,” Melaye alleged.

At the time of this report, Kingley Fanwo, the spokesperson of the governor, could not be reached for comments.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that some youths from Kogi state have accused lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate of playing a political stunt on civil servants in the state.

The youths under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Kogi state chapter, said the donation of 1,200 bags of rice made by the lawmakers to the civil servants is an insult.

