Hon. Okolo denies allegation, threatens to sue those behind false rumors

Ayamelum TC chairman, Hon. Kenneth Okolo, Friday disassociated self from having the same family name with an alleged cultist Abuchi Udemezue, sobriquet ‘Dagger’ who was reportedly hired by All Progressives Congress, APC to cause chaos at Anaku, Ayamelum local government Area, Anambra state, adding that those peddling rumors and heating the polity with false information would face the law if their statements linking his family’s name with the cultist were not retracted.

“Hon Okolo vowed to take legal actions on anyone found guilty of instigating this falsehood if he/she fails to withdraw the statement”, part of the statements read.

This was made known to newsmen through a press release issued by his media aides.

The release reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to the false claim making headlines in local blogs and social media platforms linking the family name of Ayamelum TC chairman, Hon Kenneth Okolo to the name of the suspected APC hired thug who eventually turned the APC rally at Anaku, Ayamelum LGA bloody.

“The sole aim of this allegation is to mar the reputation and discredit the credibility of the TC chairman. We therefore stand firm and in one voice vehemently refute the allegation associating the family name of Hon Kenneth Okolo to that of notorious and hardened cultist recruited by the APC.

“The information reaching us from the right source has it that one Mr Chukwuneme peter Iwegbunam lost his phone on the campaign ground and there were accusations and counter accusations of who stole the phone.

“This metamorphosed into commotions in the venue of the APC rally as a group of APC recruited thugs led by one notorious cultist, Abuchi Udemezue (Dagger) got involved in the matter. Normalcy was later restored through the intervention of the security agents.

“The bloodshed recorded in the APC rally at Anaku, Ayamelum LGA emanated from misunderstanding between the APC recruited thugs in a bid to share the money allegedly paid to them by the APC. The leader of the thugs Abuchi Udemezue in the show of supremacy of power shot a member of his gang. He was arrested by the police.

“On this note, it is pertinent to note that:

The name of the notorious boy is not IK Okolo

The chairman has no other brother than Barr Sunday Okolo who resides in Enugu.

The chairman is not from same village with Abuchi.

While Hon Okolo hails from Akanator, Abuchi hails from Aturia (APC stronghold in Omor) same village with Justice PAC Obidigwe and Onyenwife Mmanye (APC Chairman Omor ward III).

Hon Okolo is not in any way related to any IK Okolo or Abuchi Udemezue (Dagger).

“It will be recalled that Abuchi Udemezue was arrested by the police some months ago in connection with cult activities. However he was recently released from prison by top APC members from Omor Ward III.

“They facilitated his release because of the forthcoming governorship election in the state. However Hon Okolo has vowed to take legal actions on anyone found guilty of instigating this falsehood if he/she fails to withdraw the statement. He wondered why Tony Nwoye, the APC candidate should facilitate the release of the perpetrator immediately after his arrest.

“To this end we urge the public to disregard the false claim by the APC that the perpetrator of the dastardly act at APC Anaku rally is related to Ayamelum TC Chairman, Hon Kenneth Okolo.”

However, Bars Tony ifeanya, the State Secretary of APGA and former Chairman of Ayamelum local government while reacting to the incident, condemned the shooting in Omor during APC meeting, noting that “Tony Nwoye has shown through his conduct that he is not worthy of being Anambra State Governor.”

