NOUN gets first ever female deputy VC

- For the first time ever, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has a female deputy vice chancellor

- On Thursday, October 26, Joy Eyisi, a professor of English Language was announced for the post

- She was the immediate past director of NOUN’s special study centre at the national assembly

A professor of English Language, Joy Eyisi on Thursday, October 26 assumed duty as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

This was after an election conducted by the university senate on Wednesday, October 25, to fill the slot which became vacant at the expiration of the tenure of Patrick Eya.

According to Premium Times, Ibrahim Scheme, the director of media and publicity of the institution released a statement saying that Mr Eya is expected to resume in December as the director of the university’s Regional Training for Open and Distance Learning (ODL).

Before, her new role, Mrs Eyisi was the immediate past director of NOUN’s special study centre located at the National Assembly, is the first female DVC in the history of the university.

At the brief handover ceremony held at NOUN’s headquarters in Abuja, the new DVC thanked her predecessor for his fatherly advice and the university management for the confidence it reposed in her.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Nigerian Senate has now passed an amendment to the law establishing of NOUN.

The law establishing is believed to enable the graduates of the institution to go for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and attend the Nigerian Law School.

