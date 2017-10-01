Home | News | General | 2019: Osinbajo Commissions Buhari’s support Group Organisation secretariat

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of 2019 Presidential election, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo yesterday commissioned the secretariat of President Muhammadu Buhari support Organisation, BSO.

Besides the commissioning, Vice President Osinbajo also relaunched the Buhari support group at Utako, Abuja, just as he commended the men and women that were in the vanguard which produced the government of change that Nigerians wanted.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the Commissioning, Professor Osinbajo who underscored the significance of the gathering as necessary, to keep focus on the ideals of the change agenda until it has yielded its full fruits, however urged members of the BSO to always consider, as their guiding principle, President Muhammadu Buhari’s words that the change process is a marathon and not a sprint, adding “by the grace of God, we shall make it.”

Professor Osinbajo, who was represented at the event by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello pledged the commitment of the FCT Administration to remain resolute to the implementation of the change agenda in the FCT.

In his remarks at the occasion, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello stressed that for the country to achieve success it would need men and women with character, integrity and sense of mission. He said “we actually underrated the rot in the system before coming in. What we met on ground was beyond what we heard.. That is why it is not going to be a hundred meters dash to quickly turn around the economy.”

Governor Bello revealed that the All Progressives Congress – APC, has done a lot and counselled members to take personal credit for the number of Chibok girls rescued so far, the security of country, and the degrading and defeat of Boko Haram among others. He said, Mr. President is leading us to greatness while urging members to remain focused.

Also speaking, the BSO chairman and Controller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali charged members to rekindle the journey they started in 2015 that led to entrenching a government of change in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the focus of the organization this time around would centre on the sustenance of good governance which has become the hallmark of the Buhari Administration.

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Senator, Oloruninbe Mamora spotlighted the core values of the organization, as rebirth, rebuild and restore, adding that there was no better time than now to take stock, evaluate performance, and strategize in view of the journey ahead.

He said the organization is driven by the ideals of hard work, integrity and honesty which President Buhari personifies, while the change agenda is based on the three planks of anti-corruption, security and diversification of the economy

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General