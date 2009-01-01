Home | News | General | Breaking: FG confirms six more cases of Monkeypox

- Six new cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Nigeria

- The federal government stated that two cases each were confirmed in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States and one each in Enugu and Abuja

- So far the total number of Monkeypox cases confirmed in Nigeria is nine

The federal government in a statement by the ministry of health on Friday, October 27, confirmed six additional cases of Monkeypox.

NAIJ.com gathered that the cases are amongst those sent to the World Health Organisation’s laboratory in Dakar, Senegal.

Osagie Ehanire, the minister of state for health, said two cases each were confirmed in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, one each in Enugu State and the Abuja.

This development brings the total number of Monkeypox cases so far confirmed in Nigeria to nine. Three cases had earlier been confirmed on Monday, October 16.

Ehanire said investigations were ongoing to establish whether the new cases emanated from Bayelsa where the outbreak started, adding that as frightening as the manifestation of the ailment may seem, no fatality has been recorded to date.

The minister said the new patients were already being managed by public health authorities and had been receiving appropriate clinical care since onset of the illness.

The statement further said that, state commissioners of health had been advised to place all health care facilities and disease surveillance and notification officers on alert.

Isaac Adewole, the minister of health, urged the public not to stigmatise patients with the disease.

Meanwhile, there are 94 suspected cases reported from 11 states, namely Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, the Borno government announced the closure of 37 public primary schools in Maiduguri as a result of confusion and pandemonium in its schools over alleged vaccination against Monkeypox disease.

Alhaji Shettima Kullima, the chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made the announcement in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, in Maiduguri. Kullima, adding that the closure of the affected primary and post basic schools in the capital would continue until further notice.

Source: Naija.ng

