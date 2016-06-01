Home | News | General | Don’t serve for money, Cleric admonishes medical workers

Abuja – Medical and health workers in the country have been admonished to stop serving patients for money. A doctor checking the heart beat of a patient

Malam Abdulkadir Gambo, the Chief Imam of National Hospital Mosque, Abuja, gave the advice in his Juma’at (Friday) sermon as part of activities to mark this year’s Physicians’ Week in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Gambo said medical doctors and all categories of health workers were representatives of God on earth.

Citing several verses form the Qur’an and Hadith (sayings and deeds of Prophet Muhammad), the cleric enjoined them to abide by the code and ethics of their profession.

He reminded them that the oaths and signatures they signed to serve humanity have the hand of God to save lives.

According to him, a stitch in time saves life, while delays can cause death.

“You are therefore admonished against serving for Naira and kobo. You are also advised to regard your call to duty as a service to God and humanity,’’ Gambo said.

While praying for the unity and prosperity of the country, the cleric also prayed for unity of purpose among the various stakeholders in the health sector.

He specifically urged them to stop inter and intra-professional rivalry for the sake of service to humanity as well as disruptions in service delivery. (NAN)

