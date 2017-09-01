Home | News | General | Two Igbo groups at war over whereabout of Kanu, IPOB leader

By Anayo Okoli.

UMUAHIA—TWO Igbo youth groups yesterday, disagreed over whom to hold responsible for the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

While the World Igbo Youth Congress, WIYC, said that the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe should give account of the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, dismissed that position, saying the duo have no role to play in looking for the IPOB leader.

Nnamdi Kanu missing ?

The whereabouts of Kanu is not known since the September 14 when soldiers invaded his Afara-Ukwu home which led to bloody clashes between them and IPOB members.

Governor Ikpeazu himself had told State House correspondents during the week that it was not his duty to locate Kanu.

But the WIYC in a statement signed by its Deputy National President, Dr. Fidelis Ugwu has insisted that the duo of Ikpeazu and Senator Abaribe have answers to Kanu’s whereabouts.

Reacting to the WIYC’s position, Ohaneze Youth Council dismissed it as “childish and trivial for anyone to associate Ikpeazu and Abaribe with Kanu’s sudden disappearance”.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Engr. Obinna Adibe, OYC warned the WIYC not to toy with the name of the Abia Governor who it said “had taken pains to address all the issues thrown up by the Biafra agitation to the satisfaction of everybody”.

“It is petty for anyone to link Governor Ikpeazu with the sudden disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu. It is very much on record that Nnamdi Kanu was last seen the very day the Nigerian Army took the Operation Python Dance to his door step.

“So, we insist that security operatives are in a better position to tell the current location of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Neither the Governor nor Senator Abaribe is a soothsayer or a detective to actually say whether Kanu is alive or dead as well as his present location.

“The Governor and his colleagues in the South-East rose to the occasion and averted what could have been another major mayhem in this zone. We believe, just like other men of goodwill, that the Governor should be commended not vilified.

“We, therefore, warn that any further attempt to drag these leaders into this matter will be stoutly resisted. The era where fifth columnists infiltrate some desperate political jobbers to cast aspersion on our people is over.

“By this notice, the WIYC, and all the people behind the group, are warned to desist from further attempt to disparage the Governor of Abia State. If they continue with this untoward business, we shall ensure that they are fished out and disgraced”, OYC stated.

