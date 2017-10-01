Home | News | General | Photos: President Buhari receives National Committee of the Buhari Support Group
Photos: President Buhari receives National Committee of the Buhari Support Group
President Buhari with Mr Osita Okechukwu and Senator Ahmed Lawal as he receives in courtesy call National Committee of the Buhari Support Group in State House on 27th Oct 2017.
