Home | News | General | CSOs urge Buhari to give Maina protection to tell the truth

- A group under Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives (CGGCI) has urged President Buhari to grant embattled Abdulrasheed Maina protection to tell the truth

- The group praised the president for the instatement and disengagement of the former pension boss from civil service

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the auspices of Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives (CGGCI) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to grant the embattled former Chairman, Presidential committee on Pension Reform Taskforce Team (PPRTT) Abdulrasheed Maina security protection to tell Nigerians the truth about the pension scam.

NAIJ.com gathered that the group told reporters in Abuja on Friday, October 27, that the re-instatement and disengagement of Maina from the civil service‎ by the president is commendable as it eased tension.

READ ALSO: President Buhari meets with northern governors in Abuja

Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, the national coordinator of the coalition, also lauded President Buhari’s effort towards eradicating corruption in Nigeria.

He said: “We have observed with keen interest, the position of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. We have equally seen the position of the Nigerian Senate, the PDP, APC, the League of African Development Students, and the civil service rule. We urge Nigerians not to panic, and advice actors of blame game to maintain caution, as the truth is gradually unfolding.

“On the recoveries of stolen pension fund by the PPRTT which the pension magazine gave the figure at N200bn, where is this fund? Is it in the federation account or where? Mr Maina insisted that the money is in the federation account which both the past and present administration has not disputed. We also believed that, with the testimony of Senator Kabiru Gaya who said the N195bn Maina was accused of stealing by the senate joint probe on pension fund is in the federation account.”

“This is a clear indication that Maina was mainly framed up by the Jonathan’s administration because during its reigns it was a taboo not to be corrupt. We appeal to President Buhari to look into the substance of the allegations and counter-allegations by providing Maina with adequate security for him to face Nigerians and tell his own side of the story. We believe this will expose all the corrupt leaders hiding under his absence. It could be that treasury looters are getting back at him to save their own heads,” he added.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, the presidency revealed what President Muhammadu Buhari plans to do about the reinstatement of the former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch more videos on NAIJ.com

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said President Buhari will take decision on Maina case within the next few days.

Shehu while speaking during a morning show on Channels Television said President Buhari has received all the reports he requested on the Maina saga.

Jonathan was never a bad president - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General