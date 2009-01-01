Home | News | General | BREAKING: UNILAG appoints Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as new vice-chancellor

University of Lagos has on Friday, October 27, appointed Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the new vice chancellor of the institution.

this night.

Ogundipe was in April 2016 appointed the deputy vice chancellor (academics and research), of the institution.

Ogundipe is a professor in the department of botany and also the director of academic planning at the University of Lagos. He was born on May 31, 1960. He is married and blessed with three children.

Ogundipe was appointed professor 2002, and gave his inaugural lecture in 2005 six months after the announcement of his professorship titled Botany: Root in the Past, Route to the Future, delivered on the December 21, 2005, at the University of Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria.

Ogundipe is a member of many scientific organisations. He is a Life member, International Society of Plant Morphologist, Fellow of Cohort 9 of the Leadership for Environment and Development, and the Linnaean Society, London.

He is a reviewer for many scientific academic journals and external examiner to many universities including University of Johannesburg. He has been on the accreditation team to many universities in Nigeria and Ghana. He is a Professorial Assessor to many universities including University of Ghana, The Guardian reports.

He was an adjunct professor to the department of Biology, Central Michigan University, Michigan. Between 2004 and 2006, he enjoyed Royal Society of London, Lennoix-Boyd Memorial Trust and Bentham-Moxon Trust sponsorship to Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, U.K.

