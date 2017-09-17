Home | News | General | Deadly kidnapping gang arrested and paraded by police, photos released

- The Nigerian police has anounced the successful apprehension of a kidnapping gang

- President Buhari's Chief of Staff Abba Kyari announced the arrest and shared pictures on his Facebook page

- According to Kyari, the suspects were responsible for the death of Barrister Sheriff Yazid and his wife

Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, announced via his Facebook page that a gang of kidnappers operating along the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano express way have been arrested.

He said: "Today is my happiest day since the arrest of Africa's most notorious kidnapping kingpin, Evans.

"After weeks of unrelenting follow up and deploying advanced technology, IRT special teams deployed to Jigawa, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna states arrested the most deadly kidnapping group operating along Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway.

"This gang is responsible for the killing of Barrister Sheriff Yazid on September 17, 2017 and the kidnapping of his wife Jamila Yazid along Abuja-Kaduna express way. They also collected ransom after committing the heinous act."

Suspects paraded wearing camouflage Source: Facebook, Abba Kyari

He also said the gang mmbers numbering about 15 were arrested with several rifles, ammunition, military uniforms, charms and an operational vehicle.

"They confessed to the killing of Barrister Sheriff Yazid and the kidnapping and killing of many innocent Nigerians during their operations," he said.

The kidnapping gang admitted to killing Barrister Sheriff Yazid Source: Facebook, Abba Kyari

The kidnappers were paraded before the press by the police in Rijiana town along Abuja-kaduna express way today.

The police say the investigation into the gang had been onging for a while Source: Facebook, Abba Kyari

Kyari thanked the police saying: "Special appreciation to IGP Ibrahim K Idris for giving us all the support we needed to fight crime and bring this deadly kidnappers to book."

