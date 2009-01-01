Home | News | General | Nigerian man buys South African a G-Wagon to apologise for impregnating his wife

- A Nigerian man has allegedly bought a G-Wagon for a South African man

- The expensive SUV was bought to apologise for impregnating the South African man's wife

- Meanwhile, the pregnant woman's husband says she has forgiven his wife after accepting the gift

A Nigerian man based in South Africa has allegedly bought a G-Wagon for a South African man as a token to apologise for impregnating his wife.

A South-African news website, quoted John as saying that the husband of his pregnant girlfriend immediately forgave him on receiving the car.

READ ALSO: Buhari commends support groups’ sacrifices as Senate leader says president will end his work in 2023

“I know what I did is wrong but I feel better he has accepted my gift. He accepted that his wife, my girlfriend, is pregnant and will soon give birth to my son. He was angry at first but when I presented the car to him his anger vanished,” John was quoted to have said.

A source close to the family who claimed knowledge of the relationship says she was disappointed the husband accepted the Mercedes-Benz from the Nigerian national.

“Nigerian men will never take our men seriously. What kind of a man accepts a gift from a man who impregnated his wife? He will impregnate her again and buy the stupid husband another car. I am so disappointed,” she said.

In his reaction, the husband of the pregnant woman was quoted to have said: “It is wrong to say I am stupid. The point of the matter is we cannot reverse what happened. We sat down as men and sorted the issue. The Bible says we must forgive and forget. I have always dreamed of driving a G-wagon. Christmas came early for me and my family,” said the husband who didn’t want to be named.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“The baby will be born and I’ll take care of him as my own. If the father wants to take him to Nigeria I wouldn’t mind. I will give my wife the support she needs always. That is what marriage is all about. I love my wife and will not leave her because of a mere pregnancy,” he added.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigerian mission in South Africa confirmed the killing of a 25-year-old Nigerian, Ibrahim Olalekan Badmus, a native of Lagos state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the killing occurred less than a week after Mr Jelili Omoyele, a 35 year-old cellular phone technician was shot dead at Doornfontein, near Johannesburg.

Do you believe Nigeria is still the giant of Africa? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General