President Buhari holds closed-door meeting with 6 northern governors

- President Muhammadu Buhari held a closed-door meeting with 6 governors

- The governors who were from the north met with the president after Friday Juma'at prayer

President Buhari on Friday, October 27, received governors of Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Kano and Yobe in State House, Abuja.

NAIJ.com gathered that the president met behind closed doors with the northern governors after the Friday Juma'at prayer.

They included Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Geidam, Bauchi state governor H.E. Mohammed Abdullahi and Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

President Muhammadu Buhari discussing with northern governors in a closed-door meeting at Aso Rock. Photo credit: Facebook, Femi Adesina

President Buhari receives six northern governors. Photo credit: Facebook, Femi Adesina

Governors discussing with President Buhari after the Friday Juma'at prayer. Photo credit: Facebook, Femi Adesina

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 27, commended various support groups working for the progress of his administration.

Buhari said that posterity would reward their sacrifices for the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

He made the remark while receiving members of the National Committee of the Buhari Support Group (NCBSG) led by Senator Abu Ibrahim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

