Jumia set to make biggest Black Friday ever in Nigeria

Jumia Nigeria has announced the dates and partners for its biggest sales event of the year, Jumia Black Friday 2017!

This year’s event is billed as the Jumia Black Friday Festival and will run for 31 days from November 13th to December 13th 2017 on www.Jumia.com.ng. It will be the largest shopping event in Nigeria with up to 1 million amazing deals and discounts on offer at up to 80% off.

To bring customers the best deals, the e-commerce giant has partnered with Intel, Pampers, Infinix, Philips, Fero, HP, MTN, AirFrance-KLM and about 1,000 top brands.

The 2017 Jumia Black Friday will feature a first-of-its-kind event for shoppers as Jumia partners with music entertainment TV station, TRACE Naija to create the Trace Jumia MAD (Music and Deals) Fest. It’s a live event that will offer the explosive combination of Nigerian music and Black Friday frenzy for customers and attendees alike. The Trace Jumia MAD Fest will place on the 18th of November 2017 at the King’s College grounds in Victoria Island, Lagos. While registration is required, attendance is free.

Performers at the TraceJumia MAD Fest include Falz, Simi, 9ice, Mayorkun, Niniola, Lil Kesh, Sound Sultan, Skales, Pencil, DJ Xlusive, Wande Coal DJ Consequence, Nedu and a host of comedians, and musical acts will be thrilling the customers to incredible app flash sales and lots of giveaways.

Included in this year’s Jumia Black Friday shopping activities is an online wheel of fortune which churns out exclusive shopping vouchers. Also on the line-up are hourly flash sales and app-only deals with super low prices. Customers will have the opportunity to also enjoy discounts from Jumia Food and Jumia Travel.

As part of the 31 days of Jumia Black Friday, customers will have the chance to enter a lottery to win one of the five FREE AirFrance-KLM return tickets to London, 20 discounted AirFrance-KLM tickets at 35% off, and a brand new Ford Figo courtesy of Coscharis Nigeria Limited. Shoppers on www.Jumia.com.ng will also enjoy 10% discount off when payment is made with an FCMB bank account via JumiaPay.

While commenting on Jumia Black Friday 2017, Chief Executive Officer, Juliet Anammah stated, “We know customers are always on the lookout for the best deals. I can assure you that the Jumia Black Friday Festival 2017 will not just meet those expectations, but also provide shoppers with seamless customer experience and protections.”

Anammah said that the Jumia website would see a significant increase in inventory across all categories including: fashion, electronics, phones, computers, home, baby, health, beauty, travel and food, with up to 80% discount on regular prices on up to 1,0000,000 products from 15,000 vendor merchants.

Customers who download the Jumia mall app will also receive special vouchers and access to flash sales in addition to instant push notifications when deals go live.

Black Friday is marked around the world on the fourth Friday in November after the American Thanksgiving Day holiday. Both offline and online stores offer exclusive deals on that day. It has since become an iconic shopping event where consumers have been known to go to extremes in order to secure the best deals.

