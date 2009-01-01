Home | News | General | Marriage: Association advocates HIV/AIDS screening

Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, the Chairman, People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) in Jigawa, has advised intending couples to go for HIV/AIDS screening before marriage.

Muhammad gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Dutse on Friday.

He commended the Jigawa House of Assembly for passing a law making it compulsory for a man and woman to go for screening before marriage.

The chairman said that the measure taken by government was to reduce the prevalence of the disease in the state.

Muhammad said that their association was creating awareness to the people of the state in public places, including markets and motor parks, on how they can avoid contact with HIV/AIDs.

He added that they were also using the media in the campaign against the spread of HIV/AIDs in the state.

The chairman advised members of the public to go for screening with a view to knowing their status because HIV/AIDs don’t show on the face.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the association in the state, Hajiya Basira Yahaya, said that they have been encouraging women to go for antenatal through to enable them know their status.

Basira also advised women to avoid using knives that cut other women especially during festivities or occasions at the processes of cutting onions, tomatoes or meat without sterilisation.

