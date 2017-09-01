Home | News | General | Germany says doesn’t recognise Catalonia independence

Germany does not recognise Catalonia’s unilateral declaration of independence, a government spokesman said Friday, calling for dialogue between the two sides. People wave ‘Esteladas’ (pro-independence Catalan flags) during a pro-independence demonstration, on September 11, 2017 in Barcelona during the National Day of Catalonia, the “Diada.”

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans were expected to rally to demand their region break away from Spain, in a show of strength three weeks ahead of a secession referendum banned by Madrid. The protest coincides with Catalonia’s national day, the “Diada,” which commemorates the fall of Barcelona in the War of the Spanish Succession in 1714 and the region’s subsequent loss of institutions and freedoms.

/ AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE

“The (German) federal government does not recognise such an independence declaration,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain are and always will be inviolable,” he added.

“We hope that those involved will use all available opportunities for dialogue and de-escalation.”

The political crisis in Spain escalated sharply after Catalan lawmakers voted to declare independence and Madrid in turn vowed to “restore legality” and quash the region’s secessionist bid.

Seibert’s comments echoed those of EU President Donald Tusk who called for calm and said that Madrid remained the bloc’s “only interlocutor”.

The European Union and its member states have stood firmly behind Madrid in the standoff triggered by Catalonia’s hotly contested October 1 referendum on splitting from Spain.

Seibert said the German government was following the latest developments “with concern”.

