More Dirt Secrets Revealed As Hushpuppi Replies Mompha



After Mompha publicized some secret information about Hushpuppi for all to know!

The malaysian big boy reciprocated the slander, in hushpuppi ’s rants, he disclosed that Mompha, who is a Dubai-based businessman, helps politicans launder stolen money from Nigeria and allegedly leaks the secrets of Lagos big boys he does business with to the Economic and Financial Crimes Comission (EFCC).

Hushpuppi shared on Snapchat:

This comes after Hushpuppi in a series of post blasted Mompha, calling him a snitch and a liar, among other slanders.

More Dirt Secrets Revealed As Hushpuppi Replies Mompha
