Home | News | General | FG restates commitment to boost power supply with 20,000 MW of electricity

- The plans by the Nigerian federal government to generate 20, 000 megawatts of electricity is on course

- Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri, the minister of state for power said that the federal government was replacing faulty transformers all over the country

- The minister also said that more than 7000MW of power would be facilitated by ongoing transmission rehabilitation and expansion programme

The federal government said on Friday that its plan to generate 20, 000 megawatts of electricity over the next four years was on course.

The minister of state for power, Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri, gave the assurance in Funtua, Katsina State when he inaugurated a 132/33 KV transformer that would boost power supply to local governments in Katsina South by 200 percent.

READ ALSO: President Buhari meets with northern governors in Abuja

He said that the government was replacing faulty transformers nationwide and installing new ones in order to ensure steady power supply to Nigerians.

Shehuri said that ongoing transmission rehabilitation and expansion programme would facilitate full utilisation of the more than 7000MW of power currently available.

“Government is determined to provide safe, reliable and sustainable power supply to the citizenry,’’ the minister emphasised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 60MVA 132/33 KV power transformer project in Funtua, fully funded by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), was successfully energized on Oct. 10.

The Minister also inaugurated a 40MVA 132/33KV mobile power transformer in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Earlier, TCN Managing Director, Usman Mohammed said efforts were on to complete the installation of power transformers scattered across the country using its engineers and other in-house staff.

He said that the company’s Regional Managers had been mandated to supervise the installations.

Mohammed said TCN has successfully achieved frequent control, first of its kind in 20 years.

He announced that TCN would establish three additional sub-stations in Kaduna at Keke, Rigasa and Kakau to boost power transmission in the state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com previously reported that the federal government on Thursday, October 26, signed a mega power purchase agreement for a project in Akwa Ibom state.

The signing of the agreement which was presided over by the minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, was between the new investor for the Qua Iboe Power Plant Limited (QIPP) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader Plc (NBET) for a 540MW gas-fired power plant.

List President Buhari's achievements in two years - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General