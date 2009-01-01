Home | News | General | Anxiety over likely defection of Hon Obinna Chidoka

There is palpable anxiety over the political interests and likely defection of Hon Obinna Chidoka, younger brother of Osita Chidoka, UPP Governorship candidate in the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election.

Obinna who is currently at the House of Representative is still in the PDP while his brother has since moved on and campaigning vigorously to be governor of Anambr state.

Currently there is much talk about the loyalty of the Chairman of the House Committee on Environment and Habitat to his party when his brother is powering differently in another. Question is; will he work for his brother or work for the PDP?

However a close aide who did not want his name in print told Saturday Vanguard that rumours of Hon Obinna’s dumping of PDP are only a figment of the imagination of those dreaming of it. There is no iota of truth’.

