Home | News | General | Why NUJ is crowning UZODIMMA Senator of the year

By James Udemba

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, will stand still this Saturday, October 28 evening as Senator Hope Uzodimma receives the Star award of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Abuja Council as the Best Senator of the Year 2017.

The cream of the nation’s political, business and diplomatic community shall be there to grace the occasion. Some congressmen from the United States will also be in attendance.

Senator Hope Uzodimma

What a day! What an event!! And what a man!!!

In so many ways, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Imo West, chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs aptly fits into the classical Shakespearean mould of the man who came, who saw and who conquered.

When he emerged winner of the PDP primaries for the senatorial elections in 2011, few pundits if any gave him much chance of making a mark on the red rugs of the National Assembly. His defeat of incumbent Osita Izunaso to clinch the party nomination was a stunner to observers and analysts. But that has turned out to be only a tip of the enthralling personality of the man.

Nonetheless, the first inkling of his mental acuity came from that first motion on the floor of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. The debate was on youth unemployment in the country and the greenhorn from Imo West raised a motion calling for comprehensive data collection and collation, to guide policy actions to curb the ugly situation. The chicks that grow into cockerels are quick to show their talent.

His ascendancy to chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation was another revelation of sorts. It was an era of mixed fortunes for the aviation industry in Nigeria. Fast-paced remodelling and reconstruction programmes at 20 airports around the country stretched the oversight abilities of the aviation committee. Tragic airplane crashes occurred that took so many lives and shook public confidence in the ability of operators to guarantee their safety.

Yet, discerning observers noted that the Uzodimma-led aviation committee was living up to billing. Hence, his honourable mention as one of ten best senators in 2011/12 by ThisDay newspaper in its annual awards for 2012. His supporters cheered loudly that a freshman senator could be so highly honoured.

In 2015, Senator Hope Uzodimma sought re-election for a repeat of his four- year electoral mandate. Again, he took his main rival for the affections of the voters of Imo West to the cleaners. On his return to the 8th Senate, Uzodimma was first reappointed the Chairman senate Committee on Aviation and later made chairman of the strategic Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs.

His committee’s functions include plugging all leakages from the internal revenue vaults of the Nigeria Customs Service, and the revenue chain in the import – export sector of the economy. Given the sensitivity of its onerous responsibilities, the Uzodimma Committee has maintained the correct profile in addressing the issues of the day without playing to the gallery. In the process, he has saved the nation staggering sums of money by plugging revenue leakages in the import-export chain and checkmating the vulnerability of our borders to smuggling.

Along the line, some correspondents took it upon themselves to crown him the South East Senator of the Year. Receiving the award, Senator Uzodimma pledged not to rest on his oars but to continue to apply himself to the task of patriotic service to the country. He sought the permission of those who had given him the award, to dedicate the honour to all the South East senators, “because we are a team and because I know that each of them is doing his or her very best in the interest of our nation.”

The reward of hard work being more hard work, Senator Hope Uzodimma was in June this year elevated, by his peers, to chair the Southern Senators’ Forum. In this “office”, he has rallied the forum to present a common front in the urgent search for a stronger foundation for our doddering federation.

On the heels of that appointment, the Forum’s strenuous efforts to fortify the foundations of our federalism, has earned him the accolades of his fellow lawmakers and the recognition of other important observers, such as the national media.

It is noteworthy that in just six years in the Senate, Uzodimma has sponsored over 10 motions and 10 bills. This is not a mean legislative feat by any standard. Imo West people have every reason to be proud of this goal getter who represents them in the Senate.

Uzodimma combines a cheerful, easy going façade with a serious disposition on national affairs. The sheer volume of his speeches; bound singly into pamphlets like “The Political Economy of Health Care Delivery in Nigeria,” or collected in a volume as in “The Giant Strides of a Democratic Soldier,” mark him out as refreshingly different from the common mould of politicians.

These factors cause him to inspire so much hope and may explain the reason for the NUJ award as “the most distinguished senator of the year 2017.”

The NUJ provides a clearer insight on why he was chosen when it said. “Your choice of being conferred with this award during the Annual Press Week 2017, is further strengthened by your giant strides in legislative sagacity as well as your contributions to the unity of the country that has distinguished you at the National Assembly.”

And so today, as Uzodimma will be crowned the Best Senator in 2017, no better statement can be made than the man has truly distinguished himself in the National Assembly. He has demonstrated substance in leadership and proved beyond all doubt that the people of Imo West and in deed the whole of Imo State did not make any mistake in sending him to the National Assembly. More importantly, he has strategically positioned himself for higher duties in Imo State and the nation by these laudable achievements.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General