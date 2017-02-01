Home | News | General | Obiano rallies through Anambra in campaign

The past one week was a full week of activities for Governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano , APGA candidate in the November 18 governorship election as he toured the entire state in full campaign.

Chief Willie Obiano

His wife Ebelechukwu Obiano also was on another trail mobilizing youths and women of the state for the return of her hubby as Governor for yet another four year tenure.

Also on the campaign train were Dr Nkem Okonkwo, Deputy Governor, wife of APGA father, Late Chief Emeka Ojukwu, Bianca and a host of others all coordinated by Chief Victor Umeh, DG Obiano re-election campaign.

The Obiano train hit Nnewi, Orumba, Ihiala, Idemmili North, Njikoka, and a host of other cities and towns painting the state with APGA colours so to speak.

According to James Eze, an aide to Obiano on Media “You could see the massive reception for the Governor because Willie has really worked to get a re-election and Anambra state and her peoples know this. You don’t need a spectacle to see that the past three and a half years in Anambra state has been rosy because the people are cheering where ever you go. Awka has massively changed and no one is in doubt as to who did what. Obiano scored high marks all over the state I must say without mincing words”.

