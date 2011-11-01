Home | News | General | Bayelsa declares N1.3bn in IGR, vows to sustain improvement
Insurance: Solution to incessant building collapse— Lekki County boss
Want to write a letter of condolence? This is how – Bunmi Sofola

Bayelsa declares N1.3bn in IGR, vows to sustain improvement



  • 2 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE Bayelsa State government has restated its commitment to sustain the success recorded in its monthly Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR), in the month of August, 2017, in spite of the economic recession as it declared N1.3 billion.

*File photo Gov Seriake Dickson

The government attributed the improvement to the aggressive tax drive of the present administration.

Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd) made the declaration at the transparency briefing for the months of August and September, 2017 in Yenagoa.

He commended the collaborative efforts of the state Tax Assessment Review Committee and the Bayelsa Internal Revenue Board for the successes recorded so far, noting that the state’s monthly  IGR was about N50 million at the inception of the restoration government.

On the issue of salary arrears, the Deputy Governor explained that government had planned to offset salaries owed workers after receiving expected revenues from the federal government.

His words: “We have a plan for the arrears. We must offset civil servant salaries that we are owing because it is the responsibility of government. As a government, we will not run away from it. We will pay but we cannot tell when exactly it will be done.

“We are still expecting a few things from the Federal Government. If it had been coming regularly as we had expected, this question would not have arisen.”

While presenting the income and expenditure for the month of September, Rear Admiral John Jonah announced N12.8 billion as gross inflow from the Federation Account Allocation committee, FAAC

According to him, the amount comprises statutory allocation of N3billion, 13% derivation, N8.7 billion, value added tax N765 million and refunds of petroleum profit tax N147 million while refunds from other states stood at N57.5 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Bayelsa declares N1.3bn in IGR, vows to sustain improvement
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 463