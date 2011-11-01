Home | News | General | Bayelsa declares N1.3bn in IGR, vows to sustain improvement

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE Bayelsa State government has restated its commitment to sustain the success recorded in its monthly Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR), in the month of August, 2017, in spite of the economic recession as it declared N1.3 billion.

*File photo Gov Seriake Dickson

The government attributed the improvement to the aggressive tax drive of the present administration.

Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd) made the declaration at the transparency briefing for the months of August and September, 2017 in Yenagoa.

He commended the collaborative efforts of the state Tax Assessment Review Committee and the Bayelsa Internal Revenue Board for the successes recorded so far, noting that the state’s monthly IGR was about N50 million at the inception of the restoration government.

On the issue of salary arrears, the Deputy Governor explained that government had planned to offset salaries owed workers after receiving expected revenues from the federal government.

His words: “We have a plan for the arrears. We must offset civil servant salaries that we are owing because it is the responsibility of government. As a government, we will not run away from it. We will pay but we cannot tell when exactly it will be done.

“We are still expecting a few things from the Federal Government. If it had been coming regularly as we had expected, this question would not have arisen.”

While presenting the income and expenditure for the month of September, Rear Admiral John Jonah announced N12.8 billion as gross inflow from the Federation Account Allocation committee, FAAC

According to him, the amount comprises statutory allocation of N3billion, 13% derivation, N8.7 billion, value added tax N765 million and refunds of petroleum profit tax N147 million while refunds from other states stood at N57.5 million.

