Military troops destroy Boko Haram training camps, rescue 5 captives 

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-TROOPS of 112 Task Force Battalion and Mobile Strike Teams of 22 Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole, in collaboration with some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, destroyed Boko Haram training camps in some parts of Borno State.

Army vs Boko Haram terrorists

The troops also rescued five persons taken captive by the Boko Haram terrorists gang at Boboshe 1 and Dubula in the state.

The success of the troops, according to a statement Thursday night, by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, was based on credible information from well meaning Nigerians that the terrorists were training members at the targeted areas.

The troops, according to the statement, carried out clearance operations in Gawa, Bone, Kajeri 1, Kajeri 2, Kube, Dubula, Boboshe 1 and Boboshe 2 villages,all in Borno State.

“During the operation, the gallant troops discovered that the terrorists had make shift night market in Boboshe with newly harvested farm produce on display for sale.

“After conducting a thorough search of the vicinity, they recovered three Isuzu vehicles, four dane guns,one dummy gun, suspected to be used for training of inducted Boko Haram terroists and mattresses hidden under shrubs, amongst several other items ahead of Bone village”were recovered.

The statement said the troops also rescued five persons taken captives by the criminal Boko Haram terrorists gang at Boboshe 1 and Dubula.

“The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are more determined and resolute to ensure that the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are located and neutralised.

“Accordingly, the general public is please requested to continue to volunteer credible information to security agencies in the ongoing clearance operations in the North East, “the statement added.

