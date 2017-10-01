Home | News | General | Singer Di’ja shows off baby bump at Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017
Singer Di’ja shows off baby bump at Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017
Tonto Dikeh and Hushpuppi unfollow each other

Singer Di’ja shows off baby bump at Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017



  • 3 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Mavins act, Di’ja who headlined Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 held yesterday, showed off a growing baby bump during her performance.

The singer who performed his “sowemo” single, showed off her baby bump in a translucent red shirt. Di’ja welcomed her first child in 2016 with her husband.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Singer Di’ja shows off baby bump at Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 463