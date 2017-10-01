Singer Di’ja shows off baby bump at Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017
Mavins act, Di’ja who headlined Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 held yesterday, showed off a growing baby bump during her performance.
The singer who performed his “sowemo” single, showed off her baby bump in a translucent red shirt. Di’ja welcomed her first child in 2016 with her husband.
