Tonto Dikeh and Hushpuppi unfollow each other
- 3 hours 46 minutes ago
After weeks of speculating that something might be going on between actress Tonto Dikeh and Instagram Big Boy, Hushpuppi, they’ve both unfollowed each other on social media.
This is coming after the actress wished Hushpuppi who has been caught up in social banter with a close friend, who he accused of duping him of N20million, a happy birthday.
