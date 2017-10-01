Home | News | General | Too Tragic! See the Heartbreaking Photos of the Mother-of-3 Electrocuted to Death in Ebonyi Community

Three innocent children have been orphaned following their mother’s electrocution by a n*ked wire in Ebonyi State community, two years after their dad’s death.

The deceased after getting electrocuted

A 40-year-old woman, Mrs Joy Oluchi Osuchukwu, was electrocuted to death by the n*ked streetlight cables allegedly abandoned carelessly by some officials of Ebonyi State’s Ministry of Power. The tragedy struck in front of Udoka Hall, Water Works Road in Abakaliki.

According to eyewitnesses, the late Oluchi was returning home from the neighbourhood where she had gone to fetch water for domestic use, and unknowingly stepped on the naked cables.

Some shop owners who were at the venue of the incidence told Saturday Sun allegedly that the officials of the state’s Ministry of Power had worked on that particular streetlight cable earlier in the day and abandoned the naked cables.

They alleged that they had pleaded with them to cover it before leaving but they gave them flimsy excuse that they would come back later and left.

“That same day, at about 8:30pm this woman passed through that area not knowing that there were naked cables there and she was electrocuted instantly”, narrated one of them.

Speaking to Saturday Sun, Chairman of Umunze Town Union, Ebonyi State chapter, Uchenna Joseph Obi, narrated that her kinswoman, Oluchi, had returned from the church before the tragedy struck. This was even as he blamed the officials of the state’s Ministry of Power for being responsible for her untimely death.

“The residents of that area told us that officials of the Ministry of Power in charge of the streetlights came in the afternoon that same day and worked on their streetlights. They abandoned those naked wires and left.

“If you go there now, you will still see those naked wires there. They just left them on the footpath where people pass often. We are very angry. This is carelessness on the path of the government officials.

“We have contacted the state governor, Chief David Umahi. We sent him a text message. We first contacted his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe and afterwards, contacted the governor himself”, he narrated.

At the moment, the incident is still concealed from the children but sister to Oluchi’s late husband, Miss Okoro Chidimman Godgift, while corroborating others insisted that the government officers should be held responsible for the fate of Oluchi.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General