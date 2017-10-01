Home | News | General | Mafikizolo Ft. Yemi Alade – O Fana Nawe
Too Tragic! See the Heartbreaking Photos of the Mother-of-3 Electrocuted to Death in Ebonyi Community
VIDEO: M.I Abaga – You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives

Mafikizolo Ft. Yemi Alade – O Fana Nawe



  • 5 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Sound from different Sides!! South Africa meets West Africa as South African duo of Mafikizolo enlists Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade for their single “O Fana Nawe”.

The single which is a follow up to “Love Potion” was produced by DJ Maphorisa and Masterkraft.

Listen Up!

Audio Player

00:00

00:00

  DOWNLOAD: Mafikizolo ft. Yemi Alade – O Fana Nawe 

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Mafikizolo Ft. Yemi Alade – O Fana Nawe
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 463