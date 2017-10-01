Home | News | General | Mafikizolo Ft. Yemi Alade – O Fana Nawe

Sound from different Sides!! South Africa meets West Africa as South African duo of Mafikizolo enlists Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade for their single “O Fana Nawe”.

The single which is a follow up to “Love Potion” was produced by DJ Maphorisa and Masterkraft.

Listen Up!

Audio Player

00:00

00:00

DOWNLOAD: Mafikizolo ft. Yemi Alade – O Fana Nawe

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General