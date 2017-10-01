VIDEO: M.I Abaga – You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives
- 5 hours 31 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
African rapper MI Abaga releases visuals for his latest single “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives”.
With song getting massive Buzz from Nigerian rappers and Getting different Cover’s From notable Rappers, M.I Dishes out the visuals to show more clear-view and Puts out more point in place.
Watch the video and share your views.
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 463