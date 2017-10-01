VIDEO: Orezi – Halleluyah

Orezi wows his fans with this dope jam for hustlers.

Following his record Cooking Pot, Orezi comes through with his highly anticipated video ‘Halleluyah (Hustlers Anthem)’.

Produced by Mystro and directed by Paul Gambit, this colourful video showcases all the moves you need to rock the dancefloor.

‘Halleluyah’ is a blend of afrobeat and dancehall that is tailor made for the hustlers on the street.

In the intro, Orezi sings “omo to fe ra Gucci, o’gbodo hustle”; a motto that signifies that it is necessary to double your hustle to get the finer things of life.

This song is bound to make you hit that dancefloor.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

